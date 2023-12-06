Celebrating Pride Month: Shining light on LGBTQIA+ owned businesses across Houston area

Example video title will go here for this video

One of the ways KHOU 11 News is celebrating Pride Month is by highlighting businesses serving the LGBTQIA+ community across our area.

Centering Black, queer plus persons to overcome barriers, end stigma and problematic narratives to actualize a new normal is The Normal Anomaly Initiative's mission statement. The Houston non-profit helps to bring more representation and resources to the Black queer community.

"The normal anomaly is the answer to the community's needs, specifically, the black queer community," said founder and executive director Ian L. Haddock." "When I was 15 years old, someone, someone dedicated their life to me.

He said The Normal Anomaly is working to change lives by highlighting the disparities people face and finding solutions.

Haddock said he was young when he learned he had HIV.

"I'm living with HIV, but I want to be your mentor. I want to show you that there's another possibility, a new life that you can have," he said. "I think my life's work is not to fix people, it's to be in community with people and try to find as many solutions as I can."

Haddock said The Normal Anomaly is the response of local activists who love queer joy and want to experience more queer joy through changing the narrative of queer people.