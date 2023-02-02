Spotlighting Black-owned businesses across Houston area

KHOU 11 is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses.

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses across the Houston area.

With nearly 23% of African Americans making Houston's population, Black culture is cemented throughout our city. That's why it's no surprise that you can find Black-owned businesses just about anywhere across the Houston area, including downtown, the museum district, and the many Black communities that make Houston, Houston.

Houston Black-owned businesses

BLCK Market

Details: BLCK Market opened its brick-and-mortar retail location in September 2021 at the Pearland Town Center after creating a space for more than 50 Black-owned businesses to advertise and sell their products. The market host brands that are unique and may not be found in your traditional retail store.

"How we started BLCK market, I actually started with seven vendors in the hallway of my film studio. People were doing markets at Sawyer Yards at the time so I kind of ripped that and took those ideas and did it for our community, the Black community. Vendors who didn't get that same quality of standard when it comes to marketplaces and took that level of standard and excellence and applied that to BLCK market,' said founder J.O. Malone.

Lamik Beauty

Details: LAMIK Beauty is a vegan makeup line made with safe, natural and organic ingredients. Its mission is to provide all women with clean beauty products and services.

"LAMIK is an acronym that stands for love and makeup in kindness. Love and kindness are your true makeup because beauty is revealed and not applied," said founder and CEO Kim Roxie.

Critter Care Animal Hospital

Details: Critter Care Animal Hospital is a full-service veterinary hospital for small animals run by two Black Houston veterinarians, Dr. Amna Plummer (the owner) and Dr. Keidra Carmen, who joined the staff in 2010.

"We do something that not a lot of veterinarians in the Houston area do, which is acupuncture, ozone therapy. We have grooming here, we have boarding here so we kind of do it all," Dr. Plummer said.

Meek's Vegan Pizza

Details: Meek's Vegan Pizza said it's serving up pizza for pizza lovers who refuse to compromise on taste and health. The pizza shop makes its own house-made dough and cheese and is even serving up some "award-winning" stuffed peppers.

"I decided to open Meek's Vegan Pizza because I felt like people needed to have a plant-based alternative to something that they've loved and enjoyed all their lives, but they needed something that was not only good for them, good for the environment, good for our fellow species on Earth," said Demetrius Walker, owner and founder.

Mean Green Training

Details: Mean Green Training is a fitness gym that offers everything from strength workouts, H.I.I.T workouts and conditioning. The gym has a unique "Core 4" system that is said to be a game changer for those looking to get in shape.

"So at Mean Green, we are group training, but we give off a personal training feel to it. With us, specifically, we want people to feel good and look good," said owner Chris Green.

Mo Better Brews

Details: Mo Better Brews is a 100% vegan restaurant -- from the food to the drinks. The restaurant serves everything from Buffalo Chik'n Dip, Almond Butter Croissants, Boudain Balls, pancakes, waffles and grits.

"There was nowhere to get vegan breakfast. We could wait until brunch and you might find some options here or there but there was nowhere dedicated to a vegan breakfast so we decided to solve that problem," said Chef Courtney Lindsay.