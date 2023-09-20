Highlighting Hispanic-owned businesses across Houston area

"A lot of the art that I do has ties to my heritage."

"In my country, this is (the) number one business"

One of the ways KHOU 11 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month is by highlighting Hispanic-owned businesses and the community across our area.

KScholastic, Inc. : "I always liked helping kids "

The idea of Kscholastic, Inc. Tutoring Services started in 2012 when founder and owner Karla Machado Barcus stopped teaching in Houston-area private schools, according to the website.

Before she was a teacher, Barcus was a student at the University of Houston pursuing her bachelor’s degrees in Spanish, psychology, and education. It's where she started one-on-one tutoring.

"I always liked helping kids and working with them one-on-one," Barcus said. "I taught for a few years, and I decided to start my own tutoring company."

She said her company first started teaching languages. Then parents began asking for tutoring in other subjects and the business grew.

"It was all word of mouth. Schools were telling parents, parents were telling other parents, it grew pretty quickly," she said. "We have an administrative team, very diverse administrative team all females. I'm very passionate about it all (being) female-led. And we have about 45 tutors."

Kscholastic is starting a tutoring scholarship for Hispanic students where they are picking one student a year to give free tutoring services.