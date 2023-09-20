Highlighting Hispanic-owned businesses across Houston area
KHOU 11 is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting local businesses and their owners!
KScholastic, Inc.: "I always liked helping kids "
The idea of Kscholastic, Inc. Tutoring Services started in 2012 when founder and owner Karla Machado Barcus stopped teaching in Houston-area private schools, according to the website.
Before she was a teacher, Barcus was a student at the University of Houston pursuing her bachelor’s degrees in Spanish, psychology, and education. It's where she started one-on-one tutoring.
"I always liked helping kids and working with them one-on-one," Barcus said. "I taught for a few years, and I decided to start my own tutoring company."
She said her company first started teaching languages. Then parents began asking for tutoring in other subjects and the business grew.
"It was all word of mouth. Schools were telling parents, parents were telling other parents, it grew pretty quickly," she said. "We have an administrative team, very diverse administrative team all females. I'm very passionate about it all (being) female-led. And we have about 45 tutors."
Kscholastic is starting a tutoring scholarship for Hispanic students where they are picking one student a year to give free tutoring services.
"I think just the fact that I'm able to own a business in the fourth largest city in the country is incredible," Barcus said. "And also I have a 2-year-old daughter so I think it's super cool that she gets to grow up watching her mom as an immigrant, owning a tutoring company, I think that's wonderful."
JI Dominican Barbershop: "In my country, this is (the) number one business"
JI Dominican Barbershop is managed by Aldo Tejeba.
"I started the barbershop in 2018. Right after Harvey," he said.
JI Dominican is near Memorial in the Spring Branch area. Tejeba said he and his wife chose the location because they were fascinated with this area "because it's beautiful, has good traffic and good people."
"We are known in the community as a good barber for so many years," Tejeba said. "In my country, this is (the) number one business-- (a) barbershop! So we('re) trying to keep our heritage (in) the United States, and people love it!"
The vision for the barbershop is to open a second location by the end of the year, Tejeba said.
"We looking to open in Katy. We don't want to be too far from here," he said. "Like I said, I love Spring Branch community. And we have a lot of customers here, so I don't want to go too far."
Los Muertos Tattoo Studio: "A lot of the art that I do has ties to my heritage."
Born in Noches Los Aztea, Mexico, Omar Hernandez is the owner of Los Muertos Tattoo Studio.
"The culture itself, you know, being Mexican, goes along with what I do," Hernandez said. "A lot of the art that I do has ties to my heritage. And it's definitely portrayed in what I do."
The building where his art is created is just as unique as his style.
"This building is about 110 years old, which we thought was really cool," Hernandez said. "We fell in love with it and 13 years later, we're still here."
The building's rich history and the belief that it may have mystical ghosts helped Hernandez come up with the studio name.
More Hispanic-owned businesses across Houston
If you know of a Hispanic-owned business across the Houston area that you would like us to spotlight, email web@khou.com.