HOUSTON — Reef, Bryan Caswell’s Midtown seafood restaurant, and its adjacent 3rd Bar lounge have closed, a representative with the restaurant announced Nov. 26.

The restaurant provided the following statement:

“After a recent cardiac event that necessitated a hospital stay, combined with other economic factors, chef Bryan Caswell has made the decision to close Reef & 3rd Bar. The remainder of nonperishable goods will be donated. All employees have been paid through last Monday, Nov. 18, and any additional hours will be paid accordingly. Charles Clark of Clark Cooper Concepts has graciously offered to provide opportunities for all staff, as well as accommodate all holiday reservations/private functions at his multiple concepts. Caswell extends his immense gratitude to Houston for the unforgettable memories and support over the years.”

