HOUSTON — As the year rounds to a close, few restaurants are opening, but plenty are still closing up shop or announcing openings for 2020.
A sudden shocker of a bar closure and the announcement of a new "eatertainment" venue are on the menu in this week's restaurant roundup.
To read more about the Montrose bar, Punch Bowl Social, Taste of Texas and more, visit the Houston Business Journal
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
- How to get free shipping for the holidays
- Which Houston malls are staying open for Thanksgiving?
- North Carolina man creates dating app where he's the only guy allowed
Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter