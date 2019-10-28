HOUSTON — Editor's note: The above video is a clip from August in which Bryan Caswell appeared on Great Day Houston.

A staple of the Montrose neighborhood, El Real Tex-Mex Cafe, has closed its doors.

The landmark sign marked a location that served Houstonians for more than eight years.

“I am heartbroken and grieving over this loss, not only of the restaurant but of the people who have been so loyal and supportive of me and El Real over the years,” Owner and operator chef Bryan Caswell said. “El Real has been a rewarding endeavor, but I have decided the best recourse is to focus on Reef, my family, and my health. I am indefinitely grateful to my staff, investors, vendors, and all of those who have been facilitators and constants in the accomplishments of the restaurant. I am grateful for those who have been loyal from beginning to end. This is simply the right thing to do at this time.”

Caswell's original restaurant is Reef and 3rd Bar, which is located at the intersection of Travis and McGowen streets.

Caswell said he feels terrible about closing El Real, but that it was the "right thing to do at this time."

According to a news release, Caswell has gone through a "traumatic series of personal life events."

He recently took custody of his son and is going through a divorce. He said he wants to recenter his life on his family and Reef.

