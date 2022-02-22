Digital Marketing Specialist Ciara Rouege's family recipe for pralines

HOUSTON — HEB and members of the KHOU 11 News family present their favorite African-American cuisine complete with beloved family recipes.
Ciara's family praline recipe
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup evaporated milk
- ½ cup condensed milk
- 4 tablespoons salted butter
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 cups chopped pecans
EQUIPMENT/TOOLS
- Wax paper (this is what you’ll drop the praline mix on)
- Large wooden stirring spoon (rubber spatula works, too)
- Candy or digital thermometer
- Heavy-bottomed pan (preferably cast iron or a Dutch oven)
- Tablespoon
INSTRUCTIONS
- Set stove to medium heat
- In the pan – combine white sugar, brown sugar, butter, condensed milk and evaporated milk.
- Stir! Stir! Stir! Until sugar has completely dissolved. It’ll begin to get foamy, and that’s how you know it’s close. (Use candy thermometer to watch temperature – you want it to get to about 240 degrees.)
- Take praline mixture off stove. Add vanilla extract and chopped pecans.
- Stir until pecans are evenly distributed throughout the mixture.
- Let mixture sit for about 60 seconds. You want the mixture to cool off a bit but stay warm. Mixture should lose a bit of its shine and thicken.
- Take tablespoon and drop small scoops about 3 inches apart from each other onto wax paper. Use back of smooth to gently spread into oval or circular shape.
- Let cool for about 15 minutes.
If it’s hard and crumbles, then your praline mixture cooked for too long. If the mixture is runny and thin, then it didn’t cook for long enough. Deliciously sweet, melt-in-your-mouth pralines take practice -- but you can do it!
Hopefully, this tradition brings as much warmth to your home as it has to ours.
ENJOY!