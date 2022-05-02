x
Our Story, Our History

KHOU 11 Producer Kristyn Beecher’s Family Rice and Peas Recipe

Celebrate Black History Month with classic dish from the Caribbean islands.

HOUSTON — HEB and members of the KHOU 11 News family present their favorite African-American cuisine complete with beloved family recipes. 

Kristyn’s Family Rice and Peas Recipe 

Ingredients

  • 1 cup dried kidney beans*—rinsed, soaked overnight and drained
  • 2 cups long-grain white rice
  • 3 cups water
  • 1 can unsweetened coconut milk
  • 4 scallions
  • 5 allspice berries (or 1 tsp ground allspice)
  • 4 thyme sprigs
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 scotch bonnet pepper
  • 2 tsp salt
  • 1tsp black pepper

* Note: The 'peas' in rice and peas are traditionally pigeon peas, but more often substituted with kidney beans.

Cooking Instructions:

  1. Cover the beans with water and bring to a boil over medium high heat
  2. Stir in the scallions, garlic, allspice, thyme, salt, and pepper
  3. Add scotch bonnet whole
  4. Stir in the coconut milk
  5. Reduce heat and bring to a simmer
  6. Cover and simmer until beans are tender, about 1 hour
  7. Stir in the rice
  8. Cover and simmer over low heat until rice is tender and the liquid is absorbed, about 30 minutes
  9. Remove from the heat and let stand for 5-10 minutes
  10. Remove thyme stems, allspice berries and Scotch bonnet pepper
  11. Fluff with a fork

