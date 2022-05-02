KHOU 11 Producer Kristyn Beecher’s Family Rice and Peas Recipe

HOUSTON — HEB and members of the KHOU 11 News family present their favorite African-American cuisine complete with beloved family recipes.
Kristyn’s Family Rice and Peas Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 cup dried kidney beans*—rinsed, soaked overnight and drained
- 2 cups long-grain white rice
- 3 cups water
- 1 can unsweetened coconut milk
- 4 scallions
- 5 allspice berries (or 1 tsp ground allspice)
- 4 thyme sprigs
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 scotch bonnet pepper
- 2 tsp salt
- 1tsp black pepper
* Note: The 'peas' in rice and peas are traditionally pigeon peas, but more often substituted with kidney beans.
Cooking Instructions:
- Cover the beans with water and bring to a boil over medium high heat
- Stir in the scallions, garlic, allspice, thyme, salt, and pepper
- Add scotch bonnet whole
- Stir in the coconut milk
- Reduce heat and bring to a simmer
- Cover and simmer until beans are tender, about 1 hour
- Stir in the rice
- Cover and simmer over low heat until rice is tender and the liquid is absorbed, about 30 minutes
- Remove from the heat and let stand for 5-10 minutes
- Remove thyme stems, allspice berries and Scotch bonnet pepper
- Fluff with a fork