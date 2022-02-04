Here's Mia Gradney's family recipe for collard greens

HOUSTON — HEB and members of the KHOU 11 News family present their favorite African-American cuisine complete with beloved family recipes.
Mia's Family Collard Greens & Ham Hocks Recipe
Ingredients:
- 4 bundles collard greens
- 3/4 - 1 cup water
- 1 pound ham hocks (boneless preferred, available at HEB)
- 1 small serrano pepper
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1/4 cup canola oil
Cooking Instructions:
- Remove stems from the collard greens and rinse.
- Roll leaves and cut diagonally.
- Cook ham hocks a little so they stay tender.
- Add 3/4 cup of water to pot. Add ham hocks. Cook on medium heat until tender but not falling apart.
- Leave a 1/4 of the ham hocks in the pot.
- Add greens to the pot with the water and hammocks.
- Add 1/4 cup canola oil (instead of butter)
- Cook until greens start to shrink.
- Add a teaspoon and a half of sugar.
- Add a teaspoon salt. Watch the salt! Ham hocks are already salty.
- Continue to cook greens for a minute or two.
- Add a small chopped serrano pepper.
- Add remaining ham hocks and their juices back to the pot.
- Continue to simmer and stir greens.
- Cook until greens are tender and darker in color but not brown or burnt.
- Serve with cornbread or hot water cornbread.