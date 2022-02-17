x
Our Story, Our History

Digital Executive Producer Chloe Alexander's Mother’s Sock It To Me Cake Recipe

This Black History Month members of the KHOU family are cooking up beloved recipes — everything from entrees to desserts.

HOUSTON — HEB and members of the KHOU 11 News family present their favorite African-American cuisine complete with beloved family recipes. 

Chloe's mom Sock It To Me Cake recipe

Ingredients

 (Double recipe for 13x9 sheet cake)

  • 1 box of Duncan Hines Golden Yellow Cake Mix or 1 box of Duncan Hines Butter Golden Cake Mix (no matter which one you choose, they both produce delicious results!)
  • 2 tbsp brown sugar 
  • 2 tap ground cinnamon 
  • 1 cup chopped pecans 
  • 4 eggs 
  • 1 cup sour cream 
  • 1/3 cup vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup water 
  • 1/4 cup sugar 
  • 2 cups powdered sugar 
  • 1/3 cup milk 
  • 1 tbsp Vanilla 
  • Baker’s Joy nonstick spray

Baking instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees 
  2. Spray Baker’s Joy in baking pan

FOR FILLING: (mix in a separate bowl and set aside)

  • 3 tbsp of Duncan Hines Golden Yellow Cake Mix
  • Brown sugar 
  • Ground cinnamon 
  • Chopped pecans

FOR MIXING CAKE: 

  1. Combine remaining cake mix, eggs, vegetable oil, water, sour cream, sugar and vanilla in a mixing bowl
  2. Mix for about 20 to 25 min or until really smooth. 

FOR BAKING:

  1. Pour 1/2 of mixed cake ingredients into greased baking pan
  2. Spread mixed filling ingredients on top of cake mix in baking dish. Make sure it’s evenly spread.
  3. Pour the rest of the cake mix into the baking pan on top of the filling mix
  4. Bake in oven for 45 to 55 minutes or until fork inserted in center of cake comes out clean.
  5. Pull the cake out of oven and let it cool down for about 10 minutes. Poke small holes in the cake — this allows the frosting to soak into the cake when you pour it on top.

FOR FROSTING:

  1. Mix powdered sugar and milk in a bowl. (You can add more sugar and milk if you want a thicker icing. Your preference!)
  2. Pour on top of the cake and let it cool down for another 20 minutes.

ENJOY!!

