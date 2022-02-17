Digital Executive Producer Chloe Alexander's Mother’s Sock It To Me Cake Recipe

HOUSTON — HEB and members of the KHOU 11 News family present their favorite African-American cuisine complete with beloved family recipes.
Chloe's mom Sock It To Me Cake recipe
Ingredients
(Double recipe for 13x9 sheet cake)
- 1 box of Duncan Hines Golden Yellow Cake Mix or 1 box of Duncan Hines Butter Golden Cake Mix (no matter which one you choose, they both produce delicious results!)
- 2 tbsp brown sugar
- 2 tap ground cinnamon
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1/3 cup vegetable oil
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1/3 cup milk
- 1 tbsp Vanilla
- Baker’s Joy nonstick spray
Baking instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Spray Baker’s Joy in baking pan
FOR FILLING: (mix in a separate bowl and set aside)
- 3 tbsp of Duncan Hines Golden Yellow Cake Mix
- Brown sugar
- Ground cinnamon
- Chopped pecans
FOR MIXING CAKE:
- Combine remaining cake mix, eggs, vegetable oil, water, sour cream, sugar and vanilla in a mixing bowl
- Mix for about 20 to 25 min or until really smooth.
FOR BAKING:
- Pour 1/2 of mixed cake ingredients into greased baking pan
- Spread mixed filling ingredients on top of cake mix in baking dish. Make sure it’s evenly spread.
- Pour the rest of the cake mix into the baking pan on top of the filling mix
- Bake in oven for 45 to 55 minutes or until fork inserted in center of cake comes out clean.
- Pull the cake out of oven and let it cool down for about 10 minutes. Poke small holes in the cake — this allows the frosting to soak into the cake when you pour it on top.
FOR FROSTING:
- Mix powdered sugar and milk in a bowl. (You can add more sugar and milk if you want a thicker icing. Your preference!)
- Pour on top of the cake and let it cool down for another 20 minutes.
ENJOY!!