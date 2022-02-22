x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Our Story, Our History

Mia's Gradney's Crawfish Étouffée Recipe

This Black History Month members of the KHOU family are cooking up beloved recipes — everything from entrees to desserts.

HOUSTON — HEB and members of the KHOU 11 News family present their favorite African-American cuisine complete with beloved family recipes.

Mia's Crawfish Étouffée Recipe

INGREDIENTS

  • 12 oz bag of frozen cooked crawfish tails (available at HEB)
  • 6 tablespoons of butter
  • Holy Trinity:  1 diced yellow onion, 1 diced green bell pepper, 3 diced celery stalks
  • 3 cloves of garlic
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1 tablespoon of tomato paste
  • 4 cups chicken broth
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
  • 2 teaspoons Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 large tomato or 3 roma tomatoes diced w/o seeds

Cooking Instructions

  1. Heat a large dutch oven
  2. Add butter, avoid burning
  3. Add Holy Trinity (onion, bell pepper, and celery)
  4. Saute vegetables until soft
  5. Add garlic and sauté without burning
  6. Make a roux by sprinkling flour over the mixture
  7. Stir for 1-2 minutes until flour thickens
  8. Add tomato paste
  9. Add chicken broth, gradually, usually a 1/2 cup at a time, until you get the right consistency.  
  10. Go slow and eyeball chicken broth, use less Chicken Broth to achieve a creamy not too soupy consistency.
  11. Simmer for a few additional minutes and stir occasionally to achieve perfection
  12. Mia usually adds several extra splashes of Tabasco and Louisiana Hot Sauce.  
  13. Let the dish rest for 20-30 minutes for flavors to meld together.
  14. Serve over rice and garnish with parsley.
  15. Pair with garlic french bread.

ENJOY!

Related Articles

In Other News

Mia's Gradney's crawfish etouffée recipe and Digital Marketing Specialist Ciara Rouege's praline recipe