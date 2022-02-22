Mia's Gradney's Crawfish Étouffée Recipe

HOUSTON — HEB and members of the KHOU 11 News family present their favorite African-American cuisine complete with beloved family recipes.
Mia's Crawfish Étouffée Recipe
INGREDIENTS
- 12 oz bag of frozen cooked crawfish tails (available at HEB)
- 6 tablespoons of butter
- Holy Trinity: 1 diced yellow onion, 1 diced green bell pepper, 3 diced celery stalks
- 3 cloves of garlic
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1 tablespoon of tomato paste
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 2 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
- 2 teaspoons Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 large tomato or 3 roma tomatoes diced w/o seeds
Cooking Instructions
- Heat a large dutch oven
- Add butter, avoid burning
- Add Holy Trinity (onion, bell pepper, and celery)
- Saute vegetables until soft
- Add garlic and sauté without burning
- Make a roux by sprinkling flour over the mixture
- Stir for 1-2 minutes until flour thickens
- Add tomato paste
- Add chicken broth, gradually, usually a 1/2 cup at a time, until you get the right consistency.
- Go slow and eyeball chicken broth, use less Chicken Broth to achieve a creamy not too soupy consistency.
- Simmer for a few additional minutes and stir occasionally to achieve perfection
- Mia usually adds several extra splashes of Tabasco and Louisiana Hot Sauce.
- Let the dish rest for 20-30 minutes for flavors to meld together.
- Serve over rice and garnish with parsley.
- Pair with garlic french bread.
ENJOY!