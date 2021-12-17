This Spring holiday home is set to music!

From Lil Jon to Lil Keke, Paul Wall and Fat Pat, the catchy music and animated lyrics have made To-Ong a hit on social media.

HOUSTON — Frankie To-Ong’s home is what happens when an IT manager and former DJ gets his hands on 12,000 pixels.

His home in Spring has captured global attention for the last four years.

The tech savvy Houstonian can perfectly sync up music to a pixelated computer display that wraps around his corner lot home. But it’s the music To-Ong chooses that makes his home memorable.

From Lil Jon to Lil Keke, Paul Wall and Fat Pat, the catchy music and animated lyrics have made To-Ong a hit on social media.

He says his wife helps him finesse each Instagrammable mega mix and his neighbors have come expect an outrageous show every December. But, a majority of the time, To-Ong’s home is animating holiday classics, like Jingle Bells.

The Houston-centric beats run long enough for To-Ong to record the show so he can upload it to social media.

The Spring home was featured on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Earlier this year, he won the Houston Astros ‘All In’ Contest. To-Ong had to submit a video which presented him as a fiercely authentic, proud Houston Astros fan. Team staff selected To-Ong as the winner.

