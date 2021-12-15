Getting in the holiday spirit in Cypress

Our 'Living in the Lone Star: Holiday Home Edition' shows of one of the most festive homes in Cypress.

HOUSTON — Our Living in the Lone Star: Holiday Home Edition takes you to a festive display in Cypress!

The homeowner at a home on Cypress Meadow Drive has been decorating since 2005, according to reporter Marcelino Benito.

Here are some of the stats for the display:

More than 70,000 lights

A Light Tunnel stretches down the front walkway, including 10,800 lights that visitors can walk under them as the lights move

2 snow machines that cover the front yard with white fluffy stuff we never see in Houston!

2 bubble machines fill the sky with thousands of bubbles

2 LED spiral trees swirl around to the different songs

Over a mile and a half of extension cord

Sixty plus hours of setup time

And on this Saturday and Christmas Eve, they'll have snow and bubble machines going. Santa will also make an appearance!

The show is synced to music. If you drive by, tune into 94.1 to hear the music.