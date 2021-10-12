KHOU 11 featuring holiday homes in your neighborhood

All next week on KHOU 11 at 6 p.m., we're featuring festive decorations at homes across southeast Texas.

HOUSTON — Sparkles, Santas, snowflakes and much more! Houston area neighborhoods go all out for the holidays with light displays that really shine!

Tune in all next week as we feature some of the best homes in the area. First up is Pecan Grove, where reporter Zack Tawatari will meet a homeowner who goes all out with his Christmas decorations.

Super excited to be part of next week’s special segments on KHOU 11 News called “Living in the Lone Star: Holiday Home... Posted by Zack Tawatari KHOU on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Watch Living in the Lone Star: Holiday Home Edition starting Monday, Dec. 13 in our 6 p.m. newscast.