'Christmas in Pearland' display shines bright for people of all ages

The ‘Living in the Lone Star: Holiday Home Edition’ tour makes a stop in Pearland to showcase Joey Corbello’s animated Christmas show.

PEARLAND, Texas — The ‘Living in the Lone Star: Holiday Home Edition’ tour makes a stop in Pearland to showcase Joey Corbello’s animated Christmas show.

Corbello said his family has been doing a light show in front of their home on the 11200 block of Misty Morning Court since 2004 but they’ve been decorating for Christmas for the last 25 years.

He said his wife loves Christmas, and even though they don’t have children, they wanted to give back to kids in some way.

‘Christmas in Pearland’ gives families a chance to enjoy the festive lights, decorations, and music.

Corbello has been doing an animated show for the last 12 years.

He said it features more than 50,000 individual channels of light.

They are synchronized to a variety of holiday songs which last about 50 minutes total.

He said there are speakers in the yard in case families want to get out and walk around.

However, if someone decides they want to enjoy the show from the comfort of their cars, they can tune into 99.7 FM to hear the music.

The display also consists of a Ferris wheel, a six-foot Santa, and a Christmas tree that's 24 feet tall.

Corbello said everything in his Christmas display is handmade except for a few of Santa’s reindeer.

‘Christmas in Pearland’ showtimes: