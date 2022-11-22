Gobble gobble! What to know about H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade in Houston

Although rain is in the forecast, Susan Christian, director of the Mayor’s Office of Special Events, said rain won't cancel the parade, only lightning will do that.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Plans for Houston’s H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade are moving full steam ahead.

This is the parade’s 73rd year, making it one of the oldest Thanksgiving Day parades in the country.

This year, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is the Grand Marshal and he’s packing a big promise.

“This parade, this year, Houston, it’s going to be the biggest and the best,” Jackson said. “You’ve got to come check me out.”

The parade will feature balloons, 14 floats, marching bands and other entertainment -- including a performance from Bun B.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to watch along the parade route, which starts at the corner of Lamar and Smith streets and spans more than 20 downtown blocks. Paradegoers are encouraged to park in the many garages along the route. The METRORail will also be running.

Several roads will be closed leading up to and during the parade. Click here for those closures.

Although rain is in the forecast for Thanksgiving Day, Susan Christian, director of the Mayor’s Office of Special Events, said it’s not rain that would lead to a cancelation.

“We can do events in the rain,” Christian said. “It’s really about the lightning. We can’t do anything when there’s lightning.”

Any strike within a 10-mile radius would lead to a cancelation. That’s what happened last year just minutes before the parade was set to start. The year before, in 2020, the parade was canceled due to COVID.

This is why everyone is keeping a close eye on the forecast and hoping the weather cooperates.