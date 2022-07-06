The new KHOU 11+ app offers KHOU 11 content 24/7, both live and on demand, using Roku or Amazon FireTV.

HOUSTON — There's a new way to watch KHOU 11 on your streaming device.

The new KHOU 11+ app is now available on Roku and Amazon FireTV, bringing our audience a free option to access KHOU 11 content at the time that’s most convenient to them, whenever they want it.

KHOU 11+ viewers can stream all KHOU 11 newscasts, both live and on demand.

Viewers will also get to see live breaking news coverage outside of our traditional broadcast timeslots, plus original KHOU 11 content such as Living in the Lone Star, in-depth crime investigations and exclusive KHOU 11 documentaries.

How to watch KHOU 11+

Downloading the KHOU 11+ app to your Roku or Amazon FireTV streaming device is simple and easy.

Go to the app store on your Roku or Amazon FireTV device. Search for "KHOU 11+" Select the KHOU 11+ app Download the app to your device for free Start watching KHOU 11 around the clock!

When you open the KHOU 11+ app, you'll first see an option to view our 24/7 stream, which will air all KHOU 11 newscasts and breaking coverage, along with newscast replays, in case you missed a show.

Beyond the 24/7 stream, viewers will also have access to various additional content sections featuring KHOU 11 properties such as Great Day Houston.

Need to know today's forecast? You can get it on demand on the KHOU 11+ app, too.

Miss our morning newscast? Catch up on the KHOU 11+ app.