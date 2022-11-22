SUPER FEAST provides free Thanksgiving meals for thousands of Houston residents

The Citywide Club and volunteers have been working overtime to overcome a "dire" turkey shortage, soaring food prices and other challenges.

HOUSTON — An emergency turkey drive and a good Samaritan helped save the annual SUPER FEAST in downtown Houston guaranteeing a hot Thanksgiving meal for tens of thousands of people.

The Citywide Club and volunteers have been working overtime to prepare for the 44th annual Thanksgiving Day event. They've been coping with a nationwide turkey shortage, soaring food prices and supply chain issues.

"With inflation prices going up in the last year, two years almost, there is a greater need this year. We’re expecting to feed more than 20,000 families," said Alejandro Sandoval with Citywide Club.

Organizers held an emergency turkey drive Monday with an assist from the Houston Texans.

“It’s all about giving, you know. Helping others, that’s the main goal, helping others and making sure they have a wonderful day like everyone else," Texans rookie Kenyon Green said.

The Texans Cheerleaders and mascot, Toro, were also there to help load up the turkeys, canned goods and other donations dropped off at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Things were looking up until Tuesday morning when they got a "terrifying call."

"There was a difficulty with an enormous delivery of turkeys in transit. Coming from Detroit, the delivery truck broke down on the highway making the turkeys undeliverable," the Citywide Club said.

The determined good Samaritan who provided those turkeys found more in the Dallas area, and they'll arrive in Houston Tuesday afternoon.

The Super Feast Thursday at the GRB is open to anyone and they offer "Sit 'n Sup" meals or a "Grab 'n Go" drive-thru.