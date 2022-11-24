Zoo Lights canceled tonight due to rain, possible storms

If you were planning to check out Zoo Lights tonight at the Houston Zoo, you'll have to reschedule because of the weather.

HOUSTON — Mother Nature let the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade go on as scheduled, but other events might not be so lucky.

The Houston Zoo has been forced to cancel tonight's Zoo Lights because of the rainy forecast and possible storms.

Your Zoo Lights tickets may be used any other night now through Jan. 8, weather permitting, the zoo tweeted.

One of Houston's favorite holiday traditions, Zoo Lights is open most evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. It's closed Dec. 7, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The beautiful Zoo grounds provide the perfect setting to enjoy the sights and sounds of the season. Zoo Lights is even bigger and better this year with some new additions.

More life-sized animal lanterns

A new photo op area featuring ski lift chairs set in a “snowy” winter scene

A colorful holiday light tunnel sponsored by PNC

An illuminated, interactive dance floor for all ages in The Children’s Zoo plaza

Ticket prices vary depending on when you go, but they range from $21 to $25 for adults and children over 2. Discounts are available for military, first responders and teachers. You need to buy your tickets in advance.

Due to tonight’s rainy weather forecast, we’ve made the decision to close @txuenergy presents Zoo Lights tonight, Nov. 24. Your Zoo Lights tickets may be used any other remaining Zoo Lights night now through Jan. 8. More info: https://t.co/TkYzScTMdx pic.twitter.com/jhnPGwvcG0 — Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) November 24, 2022