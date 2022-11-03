Bun B represents Houston in a major way during 'H-Town Takeover' rodeo concert

Bun B made history as the first Black man from Houston to headline a rodeo concert.

HOUSTON — It might have been a cold outside the Houston rodeo Friday night, but the inside was on fire!

Hometown rapper Bun B took the stage for his "H-Town Takeover" concert and performed in front of a sold-out crowd.

But he wasn't the only Houston legend to take the stage.

“We got your boy Toby coming out, we got Z-Ro coming out, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Z-Ro… excellent for H-Town. It’s a good night for us," said concertgoer Justin Cunningham.

A good night for H-Town indeed. Concertgoers described a very Houston-themed night that even included slabs, which are custom cars that are usually candy-coated with rims called "swangas" or "pokers" -- essential in the Houston community.

Bun B is the first African American man from the Houston area to headline a rodeo concert.

“We need to have more days for Black heritage. But it’s good to have one night at the rodeo," said a concertgoer.

Bun B not only brought the heat to the stage but outside NRG Stadium, he brought the heat to his very own burger stand.

Bun B's Trill Burgers food stand is stationed at booth RP125 in Rodeo Plaza, which is located on NRG Parkway East near the shopping area.

The Trill Burger food will be in Rodeo Plaza during the duration of the rodeo. The food stand sells everything from grilled onion "OG" burgers to seasoned crinkle-cut fries.