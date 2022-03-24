Bun B announced as grand marshal of 2022 Art Car Parade

The Houston Art Car Parade takes place Saturday, April 9 but there are several events that lead up to the main event!

HOUSTON — After coming off a legendary rodeo performance, the "H-Town Takeover" king is taking it to the streets — literally.

Bun B was announced as this year's grand marshal of the 35th annual Houston Art Car Parade.

“It’s a great thing for families and we haven’t had a lot of opportunities in Houston to really have a great event where everyone and their family could come out and enjoy it, but the art car parade is going to provide us that and I’m so proud to be the grand marshal," said the Houston legend when the announcement was made.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video is from last year's art car parade.

He will be leading the pack of more than 250 decked-out, custom-made hot wheels through the streets of downtown during a carcade that will take place on Saturday, April 9.

Some of the creative mobile pieces of art you can expect to see:

Santa-inspired car

Pizza Planet-inspired car

Ghostbusters-inspired car

"This is my fourth Santa car,” said art car creator Bryan Taylor. "It’s such a good idea and almost everybody likes Santa.”

The Houston Art Car Parade is coming off a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic and artists are just ready to be back behind the wheel.

But the parade is not the only thing that makes this event so special.

The four-day event, which begins on April 7, kicks off with a celebration parade before ending with an award ceremony that gives over $15,000 in prize money to the most creative and innovative cars seen over the weekend.

Houston Art Car Parade schedule

APRIL 7

The Main Street Drag: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A city-wide preview of the Houston Art Car Parade, bringing some of the art to schools, developmental centers and nursing homes.

Sneak Peek at Discovery Green: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A celebration of the beginning of Houston Art Car Parade Weekend at Discovery Green!

APRIL 8

The Legendary Art Car Ball: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

This is the ultimate kickoff to the Houston Art Car Parade. The Legendary Art Car Ball takes place on the eve of the parade and is considered the place to show off your weird, colorful and creative side.

APRIL 9

Allows spectators of the art car parade to grab a spot early. Live music, food and drinks will be nearby as spectators wait for the start of the parade. This event is free for all!

HEB Kids Creative Zone: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1000 Bagby Street

Fun, interactive art activities for kids of all ages.

35th Annual Houston Art Car Parade: 2 p.m.

Over 250 creative works of art on wheels will take to Allen Parkway and Downtown Houston for the parade. This event is free and open to the public.

APRIL 10

Art Car Parade Award Ceremony: 11 a.m. at The Orange Show Headquarters

Each year the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art awards over $15,000 in prize money to artists, schools, and teams through a judging process. The public is invited to come cheer on those winners whose entries have wowed and amazed the judges and the crowds.

The Houston Art Car Parade started as a small gathering in the early 1980s and now it's one of the largest celebrations of its kind, according to event organizers.

The event features over 250 mobile masterpieces and attracts about 300,000 spectators.

"The Houston Art Car Parade represents the idea that there is an artist inside all of us, and in doing so offers the opportunity to showcase that inherent creativity on a large scale," the City of Houston said.

KHOU 11 reporter Janelle Bludau will have a live report on this year's art car parade on KHOU 11 News at 10 p.m.

Janelle Bludau on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram