Woman seen on video dumping cat in trash can at Rosenberg park

Animal control officials said they want to talk to the woman who was seen on video dumping a healthy, 2-year-old cat in a trash can at Seabourne Creek Nature Park.

ROSENBERG, Texas — While no charges have been filed, animal control officials in Rosenberg are hoping to identify and talk to a woman who dumped a cat in a trash can at a city park.

It happened at Seabourne Creek Nature Park on Highway 36 just south of US 69 on Jan. 12 just before 11 a.m.

It was all caught on city cameras.

The woman showed up at the park in a dark-colored Ford Focus. She got out of the car and grabbed a pet carrier from the back seat. She walked toward a gazebo at the park and casually put the carrier with the cat inside in a trash can. The cat was locked inside the carrier and had no chance to survive, according to animal control.

"If no one would have seen this happening, that cat would have been in that container in that trash can with no access to food, (or) water. Not acceptable," Director of Rosenberg Animal Control and Shelter Omar Polio said.

Thankfully, someone found the cat, which is now called King Triton, and brought it to the shelter.

"A citizen came into the shelter with a cat that he found in a trash can after he witnessed the person put the cat in a trash can," Polio said.

Now, animal control wants to find the woman who dumped the 2-year-old cat in the trash.

"The cat was healthy. We don’t know the reasoning ... what was going on with the cat for dropping him off in the trash can," Polio said.

They want this incident to serve as a reminder to other owners that if they need to surrender their animals, they should contact their local shelter.

"Intakes are a bit of an issue with animals but we can always find resources that can better suit these animals," Polio said.

The woman could face animal cruelty charges, animal control officials said.

King Triton is up for adoption. Contact the shelter for more information. Click here to donate to the Rosenberg Animal Control and Shelter.