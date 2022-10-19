27 dogs rescued from 'hoarding situation' in Spring

The Houston Humane Society and Precinct 5 deputies recovered the German shepherds who were living in a home with an elderly owner.

SPRING, Texas — More than two dozen dogs are getting some TLC at the Houston Humane Society after being rescued from a "hoarding situation" in Spring on Tuesday.

The 27 German shepherds were living in a home with an elderly owner who became overwhelmed and could no longer care for them, the HHS said.

The shelter worked with Harris County Precinct 5 to recover the animals, including 13 puppies from two litters. Nursing mama dogs and babies will be kept together until weaning age.

A few dogs are being treated for skin issues.

All of them will be cared for by the shelter’s veterinary team until they are ready to be placed up for adoption.

27 German Shepherd Dogs rescued in Spring, TX as part of a hoarding case. The Houston Humane Society and @927paws... Posted by Houston Humane Society on Wednesday, October 19, 2022