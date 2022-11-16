Update: Reward doubled to $10,000 in Houston puppy abuse case

The Houston SPCA said someone wrapped a hair tie so tightly around the puppy's snout that it caused severe swelling and a deep laceration to the bone.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — The Houston SPCA said Wednesday the reward in a recent animal abuse case has doubled to $10,000.

An anonymous animal lover matched the initial $5,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) who abused a 3-month-old puppy.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Oct. 25.

The SPCA said someone wrapped a hair tie so tightly around the puppy's snout that it caused severe swelling and a deep laceration to the bone.

"Luckily, the bone is intact," an SPCA worker said. "There's no fractures or breaks, but the injury was severe and resulted in some pretty harsh injuries to the face."

A good Samaritan found the Shepherd mix late last month in a parking lot near I-45 at West Road in north Houston and took him to the SPCA.

They said the pup, who they named Sharky, underwent a three-hour surgery. He is now in a foster home and doing well.

Animal cruelty is a crime in Texas and could lead to a fine and jail time if the person is caught and convicted.