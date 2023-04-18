Adopt a Humane Society kitty for $13 in honor of Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' as a cat 'Lover'

HOUSTON — Unless you've been living in a cave, you know "All Too Well" that Taylor Swift is heading to H-Town for three sold-out concerts at NRG Stadium.
Since T-Swift has a "Reputation" as a cat "Lover," the Houston Humane Society is offering a special adoption deal in honor of her Eras Tour.
As any good Swiftie knows, Taylor's lucky number is 13 so you can adopt any kitten or cat that's been at HHS for over 30 days for just $13. The discount lasts through Sunday, April 23, and includes shots and spaying or neutering.
In fact, "Two Is Better Than One" so you might even consider adopting a couple of kitties that can keep each other company.
It's kitten season so HHS is crowded with kitten surrenders and cat adopters and fosters are desperately needed.
RELATED: See HHS cats available for adoption
Imagine finding the purr-fect pet from your "Wildest Dreams" and telling it "You Belong With Me."
Are you "... Ready For It?" Well, that's something only you know for sure. You'll need a "Blank Space" for the litter box, litter and feline food to start with.
If your roomie or spouse isn't a cat fan, "Don't Blame Me!" Just tell them, "You Need To Calm Down" because all pets deserve a fur-ever home.
Fun facts about Taylor Swift and cats
- Swift has three cats of her own and the spoiled felines are often featured on her Instagram, which has 255 million followers.
- They're all named after movie and TV characters: Meredith Grey from "Grey's Anatomy," Olivia Benson from "Law & Order: SVU" and Benjamin Button from the movie that starred Brad Pitt.
- All three cats have appeared in Swift's music videos.
- According to the 2022 Pet Rich List, Olivia has a net worth of $97 million thanks to the cameos in the videos and appearances in ads for Diet Coke, AT&T and other companies.
- Swift also starred in the Broadway musical "Cats."
- “My cats are beautifully round and fuzzy and they look like little lazy bears—they're always taking naps,” Swift said at the 2019 premiere of Cats.