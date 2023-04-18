Adopt a Humane Society kitty for $13 in honor of Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' as a cat 'Lover'

If you're a Swiftie, you know "All Too Well" that Taylor's lucky number is 13 and she has three very spoiled felines. Here's your chance to adopt one of your own!

HOUSTON — Unless you've been living in a cave, you know "All Too Well" that Taylor Swift is heading to H-Town for three sold-out concerts at NRG Stadium.

Since T-Swift has a "Reputation" as a cat "Lover," the Houston Humane Society is offering a special adoption deal in honor of her Eras Tour.

As any good Swiftie knows, Taylor's lucky number is 13 so you can adopt any kitten or cat that's been at HHS for over 30 days for just $13. The discount lasts through Sunday, April 23, and includes shots and spaying or neutering.

In fact, "Two Is Better Than One" so you might even consider adopting a couple of kitties that can keep each other company.

It's kitten season so HHS is crowded with kitten surrenders and cat adopters and fosters are desperately needed.

Imagine finding the purr-fect pet from your "Wildest Dreams" and telling it "You Belong With Me."

Are you "... Ready For It?" Well, that's something only you know for sure. You'll need a "Blank Space" for the litter box, litter and feline food to start with.

If your roomie or spouse isn't a cat fan, "Don't Blame Me!" Just tell them, "You Need To Calm Down" because all pets deserve a fur-ever home.

Related Articles Taylor Swift in Houston: What to know before the shows

KARMA IS A CAT, PURRING IN MY LAP 'CAUSE IT LOVES ME!!!

Adopt your new LOVER this weekend, and know ALL TOO WELL how much joy & happiness they'll bring to your life! HHS is BEJEWLED to announce our Lucky $13 Cat Adoption event to HONOR "The Era's Tour" Houston dates this wknd! pic.twitter.com/B1MgLxA2MJ — Houston Humane (@HoustonHumane) April 17, 2023

Fun facts about Taylor Swift and cats