Where's the Eras Tour pre-party? Houston-area businesses toast Taylor Swift

Starting Tuesday, you can test your Taylor trivia, drink Swift-themed drinks and more.

HOUSTON — If there was any doubt in your mind that Taylor Swift's Eras Tour coming to Houston is a big deal, check out all the events and tributes happening before she ever takes the stage at NRG Stadium!

HAPPENING NOW

Houston's Slowpokes unveiled new Taylor Swift-inspired drinks. You can try the Lavender Haze Latte or Shake It Off through April 24.

For fans driving up from the Rio Grande Valley, don't forget to stop by Reach for the Sky BakeShop. The San Benito bakery is making Eras-inspired desserts all week.

You can also snag Eras-themed cookies at CaseBakes in Webster. Check out the offerings here.

TUESDAY

Go head to head with other Swifties at Taylor Swift trivia. Little Woodrow's Shepherd and Under the Radar Brewery are holding trivia events Tuesday. Both start at 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Dress in your favorite Eras outfit and take a 3-mile run/walk through the Heights. The casual event starts at 6 p.m. at the luluemon at 713 Heights.

THURSDAY

We all want that summer body, but what about a Taylor body? No, not a tailored body, but a Taylor body. If you’re feeling sluggish, ‘Shake It off” and enter a new era with a one-hour workout Orangetheory Fitness class. Best of all, the class will be set to a T-Swift soundtrack. The class will be held next Thursday at Eleanor Tinsley Park at 18-3600 Allen Pkwy in Houston from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Taylor herself told us to "Make the friendship bracelets" in "You're on Your Own, Kid" and Pinspiration is here to help. The Heights DIY craft studio is hosting a friendship bracelet-making party from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Swifties 18 and older can pre-party at RISE Rooftop. Doors for Taylor Fest open at 8 p.m. with the show getting underway at 9 p.m.

Westin Medical Center is hosting an exclusive part for just 100 fans. The first 100 fans in line for Taylor on the Terrace will get in. More information here.

FRIDAY

Starting Friday and running through Sunday (just like the Eras tour shows), Blossom Hotel (at 7118 Bertner Ave. in Houston) will offer a Taylor Swift cocktail menu from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. The Swiftie Menu items include the Bad Blood Margarita for the hotel’s take on a strawberry margarita; the Pink Paris French 75, made with prosecco, gin and strawberry puree, and the Lavender Haze made with vodka, Giffard Crème de Violette Liqueur and club soda.

SUNDAY