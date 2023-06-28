It's so hot in Texas that the squirrels are 'splooting'

'Splooting' is what squirrels and some other animals do to cool down.

HOUSTON — Texas is in the middle of a major heatwave, with dangerous triple-digit temps all across the state.

While we humans keep cool with air conditioning, swimming pools, fluids and shade, squirrels do it a little differently. They sploot.

Texas Parks and Wildlife posted a video Monday of a ‘splooting’ squirrel at Inks Lake State Park, which is northwest of Austin. Though posted Monday, it's not clear when the video was shot.

What is ‘splooting’ and why do squirrels do it? ‘Splooting’ is when an animal lays on its belly with all four paws on a cooler surface. It helps them lower their body temperature. They can sploot on the ground, in trees or on roofs.