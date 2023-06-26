Oh deer! 'Intruder' breaks into Texas boutique and takes off after 'shopping'

The deer was reportedly fawning over the boutique's clothes and coffee.

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas — It wasn't your ordinary breaking-and-entering case in a small Texas town over the weekend.

The video above is from Hallettsville, Texas, where police were investigating after being called to the break-in at Sweet Chic Boutique.

The store, which is owned by KHOU 11's Janelle Bludau and her family, got a call about someone breaking into the shop. When police arrived, instead of finding a criminal, they found a little four-legged trespasser on a coffee run inside the store.

The deer only managed to escape after four hours inside the store when someone spotted the broken front glass door and called police.

Thankfully, the deer, and the boutique, are OK.