6 cats found dehydrated, 12 more dead in vacant apartment, Houston Humane Society says

HOUSTON — Six cats were rescued after being found among more than a dozen dead animals inside an unairconditioned, abandoned apartment, according to the Houston Humane Society.

The cats were found living in hazardous 100-plus-degree temperatures in the vacant apartment. Twelve dead cats and one dead dog were also discovered.

After arriving at the animal shelter, the veterinary staff said the surviving cats appeared to be dehydrated and emaciated. They showed signs of a significant infestation of fleas and a strong odor of urine and feces on their coats.

The Humane Society is asking anyone concerned about an animal in danger at a rental property to contact the property manager or to request an animal wellness check from the Harris County Animal Cruelty Task Force by calling 832-927-PAWS.

The Humane Society also wants to remind residents that it is a crime in the state of Texas to leave pets outside without water or shelter in extreme temperatures.

For more information on supportive programs and services available through the Houston Humane Society, visit www.houstonhumane.org.