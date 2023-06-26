Houston SPCA reports spike in heat calls including caged dog in back of truck, dog in sweater

The SPCA said it's seen nearly triple the number of heat-related calls involving animals in distress compared to last year.

HOUSTON — The number of calls for animals in heat distress has nearly tripled compared to this time last summer, according to the Houston SPCA.

There were 243 heat-related reports from June 1 through June 20 this year and 87 heat-related calls during that same time period in 2022, the SPCA said.

They included a Chihuahua outside in a sweater and a dog found caged in the back of a pickup truck. Both cases happened last week during triple-digit heat.

The animal cruelty team has been working with the Precinct 1 constable's office to respond to reports of pets in distress.

“We are keeping a close watch on the weather since temperatures are back into the 100s again. That means every second counts when rescuing and treating heatstroke especially the most vulnerable animals including seniors, young animals as well as brachycephalic breeds such as bulldogs, shih tzu and pugs,” Dr. Roberta Westbrook, chief veterinarian and animal medical officer at Houston SPCA said.

It's illegal in Texas to fail to properly care for animals in extreme weather, including heat. Violators can get up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

If you see an animal in potential heat distress, call 713-869-7722 to report it.

Recent heat-related cases

June 22: A Harris County employee called to report a caged dog in the back of a truck parked next to the Harris County Jail. The dog was panting and without water or shelter, according to Precinct 1.

Deputies found the truck and said surveillance video showed it was parked in direct sunlight for about 45 minutes.

According to Precinct 1, the ambient temperature readings were around 112 degrees at the time. They said the dog's temperature was 104.

The dog was taken for emergency treatment.

June 20: An older Chihuahua also needed emergency care after she was found in heat distress while wearing a sweater outside in southwest Houston. She was also treated for "severe skin issues."

According to the SPCA, the digital surface thermometer measured 106 degrees.

June 19: A dog in a wire kennel in direct sunlight with a metal table on top was rescued and rushed to the Houston SPCA. They said the surface of the table registered at 117 degrees with the digital thermometer.

She was given a cooling bath followed by alcohol swabs to help lower her body temperature.