HOUSTON — Ever wanted to feel like a kid again and experience the joy of an inflatable bounce house?

Now you and your kids can do so in what is being touted as the world’s largest bounce house. The Big Bounce America Tour Rolls into Houston, Saturday, Nov. 9 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 17 at Aveva Stadium.

The Big Bounce America tour includes three massive inflatable attractions: the world’s largest bounce house, a 900-plus foot long obstacle course named the Giant, and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE.

The World’s Largest Bounce House

Standing 32-foot tall at its highest point and covering an area of over 10,000 square feet this inflatable goliath has been certified by Guinness as the world’s largest bounce house. Inside you will find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops alongside fun, friendly over-sized characters of various colors shapes and sizes.

At the center is a custom-built stage where the tour’s resident DJ turns up the party, hosting games, competitions and playing music tailored to each age group. Everyone is invited to enjoy the experience as sessions are organized by age; ranging from tiny tots to adult-only sessions.

The Giant

Calling all aspiring Ninja Warriors! At over 900 feet in length, there are 50 different obstacles to overcome with a monster slide as the grand finale.

airSPACE

airSPACE is a space-themed wonderland filled with friendly aliens, spaceships, moon craters and more. There is a gigantic five-lane slide. There is also a huge 25-foot inflatable alien at the center of the action, three ball bits and a maze where you can, literally, get ‘lost in space.’

Tickets start at just $16. More here.

For more information, tap here.

