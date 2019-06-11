HOUSTON — ‘Tis the season for Zoo Lights at the Houston Zoo.

From Nov. 26 through Jan. 12, the Houston Zoo is transformed into a winter wonderland, and one of Houston’s most well-loved holiday traditions.

Guests will sip hot chocolate as they stroll through the Houston Zoo grounds and take in the sights and sounds of the season.

Earth-friendly LED lighting illuminate the ancient oak trees and decorate the paths to light the way.

Guests also have an opportunity to interact with Candy the Zoo Lights Zebra, get a selfie on the giant ice throne, and take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Additional experiences like decorating churros, and making s’mores are also available for purchase.

You can also stroll through a 100-foot-long, Infinity Tunnel of Light, experience the 4-D Enchanted Forest, see a giant Ice Dragon come to life, and experience “snow” in Winter.

Also new this year, the zoo is offering upgrades that include unlimited rides on the Wildlife Carousel for just $4.95.

During the nightly event, the zoo animals settle down for their long winter’s nap, and the star attraction is the lights. To see the zoo’s animals, guests are encouraged to visit the Houston Zoo during regular daytime hours.

Zoo Lights is a separately-ticketed event, held daily from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. with the last entry at 9:30 p.m. The zoo closes for the day at 4 p.m. and re-opens as Zoo Lights at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets prices range from $12.75 - $29.95.

For the best price, guests are encouraged to buy early. For more information, including nights of operation, or to purchase tickets, visit www.HoustonZoo.org/zoolights.

Specialty Nights

Member Preview Nights

Nov. 19 and 20

Zoo Members can enjoy two, member preview nights and see the lights before anyone else.

Brew Lights presented by TXU Energy

Nov. 21

Adults 21 and up are invited to enjoy Zoo Lights without the kids! Stroll through the Zoo with Saint Arnold brew, glass of wine, or spiked hot chocolate during this 21+ event. Brew Lights tickets includes two drinks.

TXU Energy presents Zoo Lights: VIP Experience

Dec. 7

See the animals at the Zoo during the day and get early access to Zoo Lights. VIP ticket holders receive daytime Zoo admission, a VIP reception at Cypress Circle Café, and exclusive access to Zoo Lights before the public. The VIP reception includes dinner, the opportunity to take a picture with Santa, and more!

Ugly Sweater Party

Jan. 9, 2020

Adults are invited to don their ugliest holiday sweater and show it off during this special 21+ event. Event tickets include one free drink.

Additional Nights

Military, First Responders, and Educators are all eligible for a $3 discount off admission on the dates listed below. To apply the discount, guests will need to present their professional ID at the gate.

Military Mondays – Dec. 2, 9, and 16

First Responder Tuesdays – Dec. 3, 10, and 17

Educator Thursdays – Dec. 5, 12, and 19

