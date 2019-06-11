HOUSTON — Ring in the holidays with the most technologically advanced light display in Texas at Space Center Houston’s Galaxy Lights.

Visitors can discover space exploration while taking in stunning space-themed installations that will light up Space Center Houston with LED lights, 3-D projections and interactive science learning experiences.

The event run from Nov. 16 to Jan. 5, 6 to 10 p.m.

“Galaxy Lights is a new, holiday experience for people of all ages,” William T. Harris, president and chief executive officer, Space Center Houston, said. “There’s something for everyone to feel a part of the museum.”

“At Reliant, we know how to light up the holidays, and that’s why we’re so excited to help bring a unique, new holiday tradition to fellow Houstonians,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president, Reliant. “Galaxy Lights, presented by Reliant, is sure to be out of this world. We look forward to the community making many new wonderful memories here.”

Space Center Houston’s Galaxy Lights experience includes a full range of interactive and immersive light displays surrounding flown space vehicles and historic rockets.

Guests can see a kinetic light show of suspended, colorful LED orbs synchronized to holiday music, travel to NASA Johnson Space Center through an LED light tunnel of more than 250,000 lights and walk along the massive Saturn V rocket to watch a 3-D projection of Commander Quest’s adventure aboard the International Space Station.

The leading science and space exploration learning center will offer an array of special events throughout Galaxy Lights.

On Dec. 5, the center will host a 21 and Up Night with holiday-themed adult beverages. On Dec. 7, enjoy a unique experience with Galaxy Lights Overnight, where families camp at Space Center Houston surrounded by some of the rarest space artifacts in the world.

As a Certified Autism Center, the center will also provide a reduced stimulation Galaxy Lights experience on Dec. 9.

Galaxy Lights, presented by Reliant, is one of Space Center Houston’s many immersive, interactive experiences that inspires space enthusiasts of all ages.

Tickets are $19.95 for the public and $15.95 for members.

For more information about activities, hours of operation and tickets during this one-of-a-kind holiday adventure, visit spacecenter.org/galaxylights.

Space Center Houston is open every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas.

