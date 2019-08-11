HOUSTON — The Galleria will kick off the holiday season Saturday with the 31st annual Ice Spectacular.

The event will open with the lighting of its 55-foot Christmas tree, featuring 450,000 twinkling lights and 5,000 ornaments in a variety of colors and shapes.

The 45-minute tree-lighting show, a holiday tradition, will feature a performance by Gyth Rigdon, runner-up from Season 16 of The Voice. The event will culminate with the lighting of the tree by Skating Santa and a fireworks display.

The event is free and open to the community.

The skating component of the evening will be highlighted by a spectacular group of professional skaters, including:

Karina Sinding Johnson, four-time Danish Senior National Champion and three-time World Championships competitor

Erin Reed, United States National Junior Ladies Medalist and Senior National competitor

Joe Gorecki, two-time Gold medalist in Moves and Freestyle

Cheyne Coppage and Katie Uhlig, former National and International Pair Skating medalists

The event starts at noon with family and children's activities, live entertainment and special in-store events.

The ice and musical performances start 6 p.m. followed by a countdown to the grand lighting of the tree and fireworks.

The Galleria is located at 5085 Westheimer.

