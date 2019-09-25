HOUSTON — Jayden Payne, the Aldine High School athlete who saved a mother and child from Imelda’s floodwaters, was honored at the Sugar Land Skeeters game Tuesday.

He threw the first pitch and presented the Skeeters’ line-up card at home plate.

"I think it went good, I wasn't able to warm up...it was kind of lopsided but I like throwing the pitch."

Jayden is now everyone’s hero. His bravery catching the eye of Deshaun Watson who invited him to the Texans’ next game against the Panthers

"I'm still excited about Deshaun Watson; I'm still nervous about it; like Deshaun Watson invited me!"

Jayden never expected all this attention, but now that he has it it’s a chance to deliver his pitch – a message to do your part when others are in need.

"I really like spreading the word...to tell people, just don't grab technology, if someone's in need...go out and help someone if they're in a need.

