BELLAIRE, Texas — Someone air dropped threatening messages and a photo of a handgun to students at Bellaire High School last Wednesday.

Cesalina Davidson, a junior, said she was in Geometry class when someone air dropped a nude video of another girl in the room.

Davidson deleted the message, she said. Then, back-to-back threats popped up.

“In my heart I thought it was a joke,” Davidson said.

The first included the words “Ima shoot up the school tmr don’t come” followed by a skull emoji.

The second photo showed someone’s hand gripping a handgun above a purple devil and the words “don’t come to school tmr.”

“(My daughter) has no idea if there’s someone else sitting in that classroom that is not of the right frame of mind and that they could do something at any minute,” Juliet Davidson said of Cesalina.

A spokesperson for HISD issued a statement but provided few details for privacy reasons.

“Houston ISD police are investigating a social media post circulated by students at Bellaire High School,” the statement said. “The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. We encourage all of our students, staff and parents to report an suspicious social media activity.”

Administrators told Davidson the threat was not directed at Bellaire High School. For two days, though, Cesalina had enough doubts to stay home. She returned to school Tuesday.

“Seeing the gun, I was just like is this a picture of a gun,” she said.“Or is it their gun, you know? It’s just really scary to be seeing that.”

“It had to have been someone in that classroom sending all of those pictures,” Juliet Davidson said. “So that scared me to death.I didn’t know if it was directed at her or if it was just directed overall to the school or other students in the classroom.”

Davidson filed her own police report and had Cesalina placed in a different Geometry class. They hope whoever is behind the photos is caught and kept away from campus.

