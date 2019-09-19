HOUSTON — A football player from Aldine High School is credited with saving a mom and toddler from the floodwaters Thursday.

Their car went into a flooded ditch beside the school at 11101 Airline Drive in north Houston.

Jayden Payne and two other good Samaritans saw what was happening and jumped into the water to rescue them.

The woman and little girl were OK.

Someone snapped a photo of Jayden comforting the toddler following the rescue.

Jayden is a fullback and linebacker for the Aldine High School Mustangs.

The team posted the photo on its Twitter page.

“We are very proud of Jayden, and his heroic act that helped save 2 lives today. Jayden Payne is a young man who truly understands what it means to be a “no excuses” person in a “not my fault” society!” they posted on Twitter.

