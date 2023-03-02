Mutton bustin' always a fan favorite at RodeoHouston; here's how your kid can give it a try

Brave little cowboys and cowgirls try to ride a large sheep and hang on for dear life while it's running.

HOUSTON — One of the most popular events at RodeoHouston each night is mutton bustin'.

The crowd cheers for the little cowboys and cowgirls brave enough to give it a try. Their reactions are priceless as they cling to a large sheep and hang on for dear life while it's running across the dirt floor at NRG Stadium.

Some kids love it, others -- not so much.

Whoever hangs on the longest each night wins a buckle.

Last night's winner was Liliana Kazaka from Conroe. Her sheep was really fast but she still managed to hold on tight!

You have to register in advance to enter your child for the nightly event during the Rodeo at NRG and registration is closed for this year.

In 2022, KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft's son, Les, made mom and dad proud when he rode one of those ornery muttons.

The good news is there's also mutton bustin' in The Junction area near the carnival and you don't have to sign up in advance.

It costs $15 for each child to ride.

Contestants must be 5 or 6 years old as of February 28, 2023

Participants' weight must not exceed 55 pounds.

Shows run every hour between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily.