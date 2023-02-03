Mutton bustin' competitor talks about what it's like to ride on a sheep

Brave little cowboys and cowgirls try to ride a large sheep and hang on for dear life while it's running.

HOUSTON — When the kids grab the wool, it's time to tune in. Mutton bustin' is one of the most popular events at RodeoHouston each night.

The crowd cheers for the little cowboys and cowgirls brave enough to give it a try. Their reactions are priceless as they cling to a large sheep and hang on for dear life while it's running across the dirt floor at NRG Stadium.

Some kids love it, others -- not so much.

Put 5-year-old Will Elliott in the category of those who love it and he knew it before his first ride.

"You put your legs around a sheep and then you hang on tight," he said.

The Elliotts are no strangers to riding. Will's 8-year-old sister, Addison, rode two years ago.

"When it's so bumpy, it's, like, fun to ride," she said.

It's not just for the kids. Will and Addison's parents also got a kick out of it.

"Being part of the rodeo tradition, getting to come to the rodeo as a kid and now getting to come as a family is pretty fun," father Winston Elliott said.

Whoever hangs on the longest each night wins a buckle.

How to register your child

You have to register in advance to enter your child for the nightly event during the Rodeo at NRG and registration is closed for this year.

In 2022, KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft's son, Les, made mom and dad proud when he rode one of those ornery muttons.

The good news is there's also mutton bustin' in The Junction area near the carnival and you don't have to sign up in advance.

It costs $15 for each child to ride.

Contestants must be 5 or 6 years old as of February 28, 2023

Participants' weight must not exceed 55 pounds.

Shows run every hour between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily.