Behind the scenes at RodeoHouston's mutton bustin' event

HOUSTON — Yep. That’s a child, riding a sheep.

In many parts of the country, people have never heard of such an event, but in Texas at RodeoHouston, mutton bustin’ is a pint-sized tradition!

“Mutton bustin’ started 13 years ago,” Allen Lyons, chairman of mutton bustin’ committee, said. “It was really a trial run, got the idea from the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo. Brought it over here and it became a tremendous success instantly.”

The inside arena mutton bustin’ event is pre-selected months out but the outdoor mutton bustin’ shows happen daily, on the hour, every hour. It costs $15, and you can sign up on-site.

“We dress them, put a vest on and a helmet and then, it’s showtime,” Lyons said.

In order to participate, the kids have to be between 5 and 6 years old, 35 to 55 pounds.

Kids will wrap their legs around the sheep and then wrap their arms around the neck. The riders put their head down like a pillow, and then they open the gates and let the sheep go!

“The rider rides all the way down to the end of the arena, sometimes falling off before getting to the end,” Lyons said.

Of course with all the wipeouts, child and animal safety is a top priority, so the kids and the sheep, never leave feeling ‘baaaaaaaad.’

“We take great care of these animals,” Lyons said. “We have a vet on staff and on site, that monitors the animals.”

There are no set rules to riding, and kids are judged based on style and crowd reaction.

“It definitely gives exposure to these kids in what the real cowboys and cowgirls do out in the arena in RodeoHouston,” Lyons said.