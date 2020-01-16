HOUSTON — The day is here rodeo fans!

Tickets for the 17 announced RodeoHouston performances go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16. The online waiting room opens at 9:30 a.m.

After that, customers in the waiting room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m.

Rodeo officials say a place in the waiting room does not guarantee ticket availability.

Rodeo ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee, according to their website. The pricing tiers are:

Upper Level tickets are $20

Loge Level tickets are $30

Lower Levels tickets are available from $30 to $125, however, a few performances may have a limited number of tickets, including scattered singles (no two seats together)

There is a six-ticket purchase limit for all performances through the first day of public sales.

RodeoHouston

On Tuesday, Feb. 4 the remaining three entertainers will be announced. Tickets for those performances will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. The online waiting room will again open at 9:30 a.m.

Children age 2 and under do not require a ticket. Also, tickets are not refunded due to weather.

The star entertainers perform after the last rodeo event and the once the stage is set. The weekday rodeos start at 6:45 p.m. and the entertainer takes the stage at 8:45 p.m. On the weekends, the rodeo starts at 3:45 p.m. and the entertainer takes the stage at 5:45 p.m.

Here are the performers

March 3: Midland

March 4: Willie Nelson

March 5: Becky G

March 6: TBA Feb. 4

March 7: Maren Morris

March 8: Ramon Ayala

March 9: Chris Young

March 10: NCT 127

March 11: Kane Brown

March 12: Cody Johnson

March 13: TBA Feb. 4

March 14: Jon Pardi

March 15: Dierks Bentley

March 16: Keith Urban

March 17: Gwen Stefani

March 18: Khalid

March 19: Chris Stapleton

March 20: TBA Feb.4

March 21: Brad Paisley

March 22: Luke Bryan

