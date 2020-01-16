HOUSTON — The day is here rodeo fans!
Tickets for the 17 announced RodeoHouston performances go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16. The online waiting room opens at 9:30 a.m.
After that, customers in the waiting room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m.
Rodeo officials say a place in the waiting room does not guarantee ticket availability.
Rodeo ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee, according to their website. The pricing tiers are:
- Upper Level tickets are $20
- Loge Level tickets are $30
- Lower Levels tickets are available from $30 to $125, however, a few performances may have a limited number of tickets, including scattered singles (no two seats together)
There is a six-ticket purchase limit for all performances through the first day of public sales.
On Tuesday, Feb. 4 the remaining three entertainers will be announced. Tickets for those performances will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. The online waiting room will again open at 9:30 a.m.
Children age 2 and under do not require a ticket. Also, tickets are not refunded due to weather.
The star entertainers perform after the last rodeo event and the once the stage is set. The weekday rodeos start at 6:45 p.m. and the entertainer takes the stage at 8:45 p.m. On the weekends, the rodeo starts at 3:45 p.m. and the entertainer takes the stage at 5:45 p.m.
Here are the performers
- March 3: Midland
- March 4: Willie Nelson
- March 5: Becky G
- March 6: TBA Feb. 4
- March 7: Maren Morris
- March 8: Ramon Ayala
- March 9: Chris Young
- March 10: NCT 127
- March 11: Kane Brown
- March 12: Cody Johnson
- March 13: TBA Feb. 4
- March 14: Jon Pardi
- March 15: Dierks Bentley
- March 16: Keith Urban
- March 17: Gwen Stefani
- March 18: Khalid
- March 19: Chris Stapleton
- March 20: TBA Feb.4
- March 21: Brad Paisley
- March 22: Luke Bryan
