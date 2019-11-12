HOUSTON — Just in from the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo on Wednesday:

"We’re excited to announce Houston Dash star, Kealia Ohai, will be the Grand Marshal for the 2020 RODEOHOUSTON Parade!"

Ohai, who is engaged to Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, took riding lessons last week and "already looks like a pro."

“The Houston Rodeo is iconic – I can’t think of a single event more representative of this incredible city,” said Ohai in a statement published on the Dynamo website. “I am so excited and honored to be the grand marshal and a part of this amazing celebration.”

The team says The Dash captain will be the first women’s soccer player to serve in the role, which has kicked off every Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo season since 1938.

“We are thrilled to have Kealia Ohai help us kick off another great year at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo,” said Joel Cowley, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo president and CEO. “Her tremendous leadership and love for the city of Houston can be seen on and off the field, and it is an honor to have her leading our 2020 Downtown Rodeo Parade.”

The 2020 Downtown Rodeo Parade is planned for Saturday, Feb. 29 at 10 a.m.

The rodeo also recently announced its concert genre calendar, you can view that list here. The star entertainers list is not yet out, however.

