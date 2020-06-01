HOUSTON — It's hard to believe, but the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is less than two months away.
Most of this year's entertainer lineup will be unveiled this Thursday at 7 p.m. RodeoHouston will announce 17 performers at a private, invitation-only event in NRG Stadium.
No invite? No problem!
You can watch the announcement by downloading our KHOU app. We'll stream it live and we'll post the concert lineup, along with links to buy tickets.
We'll also stream it live on our Facebook page and on khou.com.
Tickets for those 17 shows go on sale Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com. The AXS Ticketing online waiting room also opens at 9:30 a.m.
RodeoHouston announced the concert genre in December.
Tuesday, March 3 – Country
Wednesday, March 4 – Country
Thursday, March 5 – Latin Pop
Friday, March 6 – Hip Hop/R&B
Saturday March 7 -- Country
Sunday, March 8 – Norteño (Go Tejano Day)
Monday, March 9 – Country
Tuesday, March 10 – K-Pop (Korean Pop)
Wednesday, March 11 – Country
Thursday, March 12 – Country
Friday, March 13 – Hip Hop/Pop
Saturday, March 14 – Country
Sunday, March 15 – Country
Monday, March 16 – Country
Tuesday, March 17 – Pop
Wednesday, March 18 – R&B/Pop
Thursday, March 19 – Country
Friday, March 20 – EDM (Electronic Dance Music)
Saturday, March 21 – Country
Sunday, March 22 – Country
Ticket prices range from $20 to $350. Season tickets for all 20 concerts begin at $400.
Tickets include entry to the grounds and carnival, along with each night's rodeo competition.