HOUSTON — It's hard to believe, but the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is less than two months away.

Most of this year's entertainer lineup will be unveiled this Thursday at 7 p.m. RodeoHouston will announce 17 performers at a private, invitation-only event in NRG Stadium.

No invite? No problem!

You can watch the announcement by downloading our KHOU app. We'll stream it live and we'll post the concert lineup, along with links to buy tickets.

We'll also stream it live on our Facebook page and on khou.com.

Tickets for those 17 shows go on sale Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com. The AXS Ticketing online waiting room also opens at 9:30 a.m.

RELATED: From country to EDM and K-Pop, RodeoHouston is out with its 2020 concert genre calendar

RodeoHouston announced the concert genre in December.

Tuesday, March 3 – Country

Wednesday, March 4 – Country

Thursday, March 5 – Latin Pop

Friday, March 6 – Hip Hop/R&B

Saturday March 7 -- Country

Sunday, March 8 – Norteño (Go Tejano Day)

Monday, March 9 – Country

Tuesday, March 10 – K-Pop (Korean Pop)

Wednesday, March 11 – Country

Thursday, March 12 – Country

Friday, March 13 – Hip Hop/Pop

Saturday, March 14 – Country

Sunday, March 15 – Country

Monday, March 16 – Country

Tuesday, March 17 – Pop

Wednesday, March 18 – R&B/Pop

Thursday, March 19 – Country

Friday, March 20 – EDM (Electronic Dance Music)

Saturday, March 21 – Country

Sunday, March 22 – Country

Ticket prices range from $20 to $350. Season tickets for all 20 concerts begin at $400.

Tickets include entry to the grounds and carnival, along with each night's rodeo competition.

Photos: RodeoHouston's magical tribute to bucking horses A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos)

Photos: Rodeo School Art Program entries Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. Melissa Sosa's Reserve Champion drawing sold for $180,000. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. The 2019 grand champion color drawing by 18-year-old Hector Maldonado sold for a record $240,000! Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Program display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges. Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. These are the entries chosen by the judges.