Here are the 2022 World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest winners

More than 250 barbecue teams competed from in Texas and around the world, with the grand prize going to a team from Williamson County.

HOUSTON — The RodeoHouston cookoff wrapped up Saturday night at NRG Stadium.

The Grand Overall Champion of the 2022 World's Championship Bar-B-Que was Williamson County Go Texan. In second was Reserve Grand Champion, Mama and Papa Joe's BBQ from San Antonio.

More than 250 barbecue teams from Texas and around the world competed in this years cookoff.

There were also winners for specific categories such a best brisket, ribs, chicken, and even a junior cookoff where young competitors from ages eight to 14 competed in who could cook the best steak.

Tents involved in the cookoff will soon be taken down throughout the day Sunday in preparation for the official start of rodeo, which begins Monday.

Starting with the entertainment, Cody Johnson will take the stage Feb. 28. Keith Urban follows up on Tuesday, March 1 and Tim McGraw for Wednesday to celebrate Armed Forces Appreciation Day.

Of course we can’t forget the carnival that will be out there as well with lots of rides and food everyone of all ages.

RodeoHouston will also be hosting a sensory-friendly day Friday, March 4 for children with certain special needs, allowing limited lights and sounds.

If you’re looking for tickets to the concerts you can find them on the rodeo's website. Some tickets start as low as $20.