Houston Rodeo Parade makes its return!

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rodeo Parade returned to the streets of Downtown on Saturday.

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show.

The parade is one of the official kick-off events and the cold weather didn’t stop the crowds from showing up.

"We didn't expect the crowd to be this big, just means everybody’s been itching to get back out here, rain sleet or snow,” said Keisha Burnett.

More than 100 people participated in this year’s parade. The decorative floats, cowboys and cowgirls on horseback, and marching bands all filled the streets.

Mayor Turner rode among them with the Houston Police’s Mounted Patrol.

"It's exciting. It's exciting we've gone through so much, we’re highly resilient and today demonstrates the resilience,” said Turner.

The parade started at Bagby and Walker, looping around to Travis then Bell, Louisiana and Lamar Street ending back at Bagby.