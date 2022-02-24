80 rides, 54 games & 36 food stands await at 2022 RodeoHouston carnival

"You want something for every age group," says RCS Carnival's Chris Lopez.

HOUSTON — In the hours before the carnival at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo opens, the only faces you’ll see are those of the stuffed animals dangling as prizes and the hundreds of employees making sure all the games and rides are ready for visitors.

"We missed you guys and we’re happy to be back," says Chris Lopez of RCS Carnival, the company that sets up and runs the massive carnival that takes over NRG Park.

The carnival had only just started up in 2020 when the rodeo was forced to shut down.

"We’ve spent these past two years innovating, refreshing everything, new food stands, new rides," says Dominic Palmieri, who's also with RCS.

There are five new rides in 2022:

Atlantis Funhouse: Atlantis is a custom built, multi-leveled funhouse, themed from the lost city of Atlantis.

Dragon Family Coaster: Dragon Family Coaster is a family-friendly roller coaster suitable for all ages, themed with spectacular fantasy dragons and multicolored LED lighting.

Moonraker: Moonraker is a super spectacular ride from Europe that is not for the fainthearted, with high-speed twisting and rotating in all directions.

Winky the Whale: Winky the Whale is a new children’s ride, where kids ride inside a whale that rotates around, up and down, while splashing in the water.

Liberty Wheel: The Liberty Wheel is a family-friendly Ferris wheel that is fun for all ages.

"I think this is going to be the only and first event with five Ferris wheels," Lopez says. "My favorite? Has to be the XL Wheel, our signature piece, absolutely."

Though Ferris wheels may be some of the largest rides at NRG Park right now, they represent a small fraction in the scheme of things. There are 80 rides set up and ready to roll, spin and fly.

"(We're) always wanting to stay on that leading edge and provide the best entertainment and the safest entertainment for Houstonians," says Lopez.

Safety’s a top priority, which is why rides are inspected while they’re erected and every day before the carnival opens to the public, according to Lopez.

If rides aren’t your thing, maybe games are? There are 54 options at the carnival with plenty of prizes on display.

"You want something for every age group," Lopez says.

Same goes for food. Midway is loaded with 36 different stands where you can grab a bite of turkey leg, cotton candy or just about anything you can imagine.

"Having something for everybody keeps them here longer. They’re going to eat longer. They’re going to play longer," explains Lopez.