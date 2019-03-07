HOUSTON — This event will be on the fourth of July from 4 to 10 p.m. in the Buffalo Bayou Park and includes live music, fireworks, a children’s play area and various assets and activities from NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, attendees will be able to see NASA astronauts, robotic demonstrations, the Space Exploration Vehicle, and more.

The live music headliner is singer/songwriter Jake Owen. The event will conclude with a fireworks show from the event’s sponsor CITGO.

General admission tickets are available online at FreedomOverTexas.org.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

WATCH | 'Give Mia a Minute' with Mia Gradney: Car crash survivor and Houston author Suzan Nguyen