On Thursday, hundreds of Houstonians are expected to head to Buffalo Bayou for the city's 4th of July event, CITGO Freedom Over Texas Event.
Several roads surrounding the event will be closed through Friday:
CLOSED THROUGH FRIDAY, JULY 5 UNTIL 2 P.M.
• Allen Pkwy north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)
• Allen Pkwy outbound at Bagby
• Allen Pkwy inbound at Taft (Note: No access to I-45 S/Heiner/Crosby until 3 p.m. on Friday, July 5)
• Sabine St at Memorial Dr
• Gillette St at W. Dallas St
• Gillette (east curb lane only) between W. Dallas and Allen Pkwy
• Walker access blocked to Allen Pkwy and Sabine St
The I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remains open
CLOSED THROUGH FRIDAY, JULY 5 UNTIL 3 P.M.
• Allen Pkwy inbound entrance ramp to I-45 South (taper)
• Crosby St at W. Dallas St
• Heiner St at W. Dallas St
CLOSED THURSDAY, JULY 4 FROM 8 A.M. TO 11 P.M.
• Bagby northbound at Dallas
• Bagby southbound at McKinney
• Lamar btwn Smith and Bagby
Note: Relocate message boards to West Dallas at Crosby and Allen Pkwy at Gillette per I-45 S, Crosby and Heiner St closures
CLOSED THURSDAY, JULY 4 FROM 5 P.M. TO 10:30 P.M.
• Silver St at Memorial Dr
• Sawyer St at Washington Ave
• Allen Pkwy inbound at Waugh
• Allen Pkwy Service Road at Montrose Blvd (access to residents at all times)
CLOSED THURSDAY, JULY 4 FROM 5:30 P.M. TO 10:30 P.M.
• Memorial Dr inbound at Waugh Dr
• Memorial Dr outbound at Bagby
CLOSED THURSDAY, JULY 4 FROM 9 P.M. TO 10 P.M. (DURING CITGO FIREWORKS DISPLAY)
• Sabine St between Allen Pkwy and Memorial Dr
The Buffalo Bayou Waterway will be closed on Thursday, July 4th from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. between the Capitol St Bridge and Montrose Blvd/ Studemont St.
