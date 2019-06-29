It's time to celebrate our country's independence! Fourth of July celebrations are happening all over southeast Texas. These are some of the Houston celebrations for Independence Day! Did we miss any? Email us at web@khou.com.

CITGO Freedom Over Texas

Eleanor Tinsley Park

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

$8 online or $10 at location

A patriotic celebration in downtown Houston with fireworks, live music, and NASA activities. Jake Owen will headline music, while fireworks light the sky. The Johnson Space Center will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with astronauts, robotic demonstrations, and other NASA activities.

ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights: Star-Spangled Salute

Miller Outdoor Theatre

8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

FREE

An Independence Day concert performed by the Houston Symphony. At 10 p.m. a fireworks display to finish the concert. Make sure to pack a blanket or lawn chair!

4th of July Weekend at CityCentre

CityCentre

7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

FREE (With $10 parking)

An evening of live country and rock music by the People’s Choice Band and a 15- minute fireworks display. No outside food or beverages are allowed but you can pick up some food at one of the CityCenter’s restaurants. Make sure to get there early.

City of Bellaire Fourth of July Parade and Festival

Bellaire Town Square

9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

FREE

The parade of local school bands, floats and classic cars will begin at 9:30 a.m. It is then followed by a community festival from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with carnival games and music. Kids can enjoy a variety of fun activities including a Putt-Putt course, petting zoo, water slide and more.

21st Annual Red, Hot & Blue Festival & Fireworks Extravaganza

Town Green Park and Waterway Square, Woodlands

6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

FREE

A community-wide celebration of freedom with food, live entertainment and family fun at multiple locations throughout The Woodlands. The event finale is a 18-minute fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. over the Woodlands, with one being in Lake Woodlands and a secondary special effects display at Town Green Park.

Sugar Land's Red, White and BOOM! July 4th Celebration

The Crown Festival Park at Sugar Land

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

FREE with advance ticket

Billed as "the largest fireworks display in Fort Bend County!" Prepare for an evening full of patriotic family fun, activities for all ages coupled with great food and a variety of music! Entertainment and activities will include a children’s zone complete with inflatables, photo opportunities, face painting, craft stations, and a main stage area featuring a variety of local talent. The event will conclude with a dazzling fireworks display that families can enjoy.

Katy Freedom Celebration

Heritage Park/Katy Mills Mall

9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m./ fireworks display at 9:00 p.m.

FREE

From 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. take the kids to out to the Katy Fire Station and Heritage Park for fun at the petting zoo, dunking booth, snow cones and more. At 9:00 p.m. head out to the Katy Mills Mall for a firework show

La Centerra July 4th Celebration Presented by Texas Children’s Hospital- West Campus

Texas Children’s Hospital- West Campus

5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

FREE

A festive evening including live music, and interactive kids’ zone and food and drinks for purchase at restaurants. The evening ends with a 20-minute firework show starting at 9:15 p.m.

180th City of Galveston Celebration Independence Day Parade and Fireworks Galveston

Seawall Boulevard

7:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

FREE

Galveston’s celebration starts with a parade along Seawall Boulevard featuring floats, performers and decorated military vehicles. At 9:15 p.m., a 20-minute fireworks show can be enjoyed near 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard.

Fourth of July at Kemah Boardwalk

Kemah

9:30 p.m.

FREE

Enjoy Kemah amusement rides, midway games, and food at the Kemah Boardwalk. Then watch a firework show over the Gulf of Mexico at 9:30 p.m.

Pearland Celebration of Freedom

Independence Park

6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

FREE

Activities will include a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand re-opening of Independence Park, followed by live music and a fireworks display. A VFW Military Salute, strolling entertainment, and giveaways will all be there. Event parking will be at Pearland High School.

Missouri City’s Fourth of July Celebration

Buffalo Run Park

6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

FREE

Celebrate the 4th with free activities, food and fireworks. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. and stadium seating will be available at Thurgood Marshall High School stadium.

The 124th Annual Friendswood July 4th Celebration

Stevenson Park/Centennial Park

10:00 a.m. to 9:20 p.m.

FREE

The day long celebration will start with a parade at 10:00 a.m. at the corner of Heritage and Friendswood Drive and end at Stevenson Park. The event’s day program will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and the evening program at Centennial Park will start at 7:30 p.m. and end at 9:20 p.m. with a firework display.

Kidpendance Day

Children’s Museum of Houston

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Children’s Museum of Houston will have special events for Independence Day, including a Captain America and Wonder Woman Meet-and-Greet, American Flag Giveaway, and Science Demo.

July 4th Block Party

Platypus Brewing

12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

FREE

A Live music, family friendly celebration with craft beer. A direct view to the “Freedom over Texas” fireworks is also available.