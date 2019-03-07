FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Blind Squirrels Trust of Friendswood claimed a $6.25 million jackpot prize from the Texas Lottery this week.
The cash value option was selected when it was purchased, and the ticket claimer will receive $4,309,883.85.
The ticket claimer chose to stay anonymous.
The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all the numbers that were drawn (10-14-22-28-40-44). It was purchased at the Circle K at 16222 Wallisville Road in Houston.
The next drawing for the Texas Lotto will be held Wednesday with an estimated jackpot of $9.25 million.
